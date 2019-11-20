The Texas Department of Public safety is continuing efforts to improve enforcement and awareness of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law and is conducting an exercise to raise awareness and enforcement out of their Rosenberg office today, Nov. 20, according to a DPS press release.
"Our Highway Patrol Troopers and other officers risk their lives every day for the people of
Texas, and their safety is particularly vulnerable while working on the side of the road, where the slightest mistake by a passing motorist can end in tragedy," said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
The Move Over/Slow Down law is a statute originally passed in 2003 which requires drivers to drive more cautiously when they see police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles, utility service vehicles, stationary waste service vehicles and tow trucks performing their job duties on or near roadways, the press release said.
Specifically, Texas law states that a driver must either:
• Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction); or,
• Slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)
"While our officers are serving and protecting Texans, we're asking drivers to do their part by adhering to the law-simply move over or slow down."
