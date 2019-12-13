Southerly winds have briefly returned ahead of a weak cool front that will cross the area this afternoon. Overall impacts to the weather will be minor with mainly a delay in the warming trend ahead of the next strong cold front expected to arrive on Monday.
With the front crossing the area this afternoon, lows Saturday will fall back into the 40’s, but warm quickly into the low to mid 70’s for highs with sunny skies. Changes begin on Sunday as southerly flow becomes established. Afternoon highs on Sunday will push the upper 70’s to lower 80’s which could be near record highs for mid December. While moisture increase ahead of the Monday frontal passage, the main dynamics of this system look to pass off to our north and east. Best rain chances on Monday will be along the front and likely occur along and NE of a line from Huntsville to Katy to Galveston. This is been the recent pattern this fall of storm systems barely able to produce much rainfall west of I-45 and drought conditions have slowly returned to these areas. Strong cold air advection behind the front will result in falling temperatures from near record highs on Sunday to the 40’s and 50’s by Monday afternoon and evening. Cold air mass will remain in place through the middle of next week before another storm system approaches the area toward next Thursday and Friday.
Drought conditions have expanded in the last month with a general lack of rainfall especially across central and southwest Texas. Extended range outlooks suggest below normal rainfall over the next 3 months over southern Texas which will likely worsen ongoing drought conditions.
