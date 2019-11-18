The Katy City Council has postponed their special meeting originally scheduled for Nov. 18 due to a lack of a quorum. According to the city charter, four-fifths of the council must be present in order to have a quorum for the city council to take action, City Attorney Art Pertile III said.
“With the mayor being out the Mayor Pro Tem moves over to the mayor’s role, so you’ve got to have all four council members [to have a quorum],” Pertile said.
With Mayor Bill Hastings out of town, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris was set to lead the meeting when city attorney Art Pertile pointed out that not enough members were present due to Councilman Frank Carroll’s absence. Carroll represents Ward A in the city council.
The meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m., Harris said.
