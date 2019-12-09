Fort Bend County Constable for Precinct 3 Wayne Thompson announced via Facebook that he has withdrawn his bid for reelection, citing a need to return to private life rather than public office. Thompson had previously announced Nov. 20 that he would be running for reelection.
“Since that time I have come to some personal decisions that have led me to believe that I need to return to private life,” Thompson said via Facebook. “Therefore, I withdrew my filing and will not be on the ballot.”
During his time in office, Thompson has worked to expand the precinct 3 constables office, he said. The department has increased contract patrols with subdivisions, established a motorist assistance program and added several officers with command or other special purposes including animal cruelty investigations and SWAT capability.
Two other candidates are running for the position – Jesse Zamaripa and Mohammed Nehad Abdulhameed will both be on the ballot.
Thompson will finish the remainder of his term at the end of which whomever wins the election will be sworn in.
“Thanks for the opportunity to serve. It has been a blessing and an honor,” Thompson said. “I will continue to do great things in this last year.”
