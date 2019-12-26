Todd Mission, TX (Dec. 11, 2019) – As the final fireworks show of the season came to an end last Sunday evening, applause and cheers erupted through the crowd. Some festival goers had tears in their eyes as the last burst of light in the sky signaled the end of the 45th season of the Texas Renaissance Festival. “This is my home away from home and my faire family,” said Chip Ware of Houston.

Over nine-themed weekends that ran from October 5 – December 1, more than 460,000 came through the gates of the festival and stepped into the 16th century European village of the New Market. This year’s themes included: Oktoberfest, 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Return to the Renaissance, Heroes and Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and Celtic Christmas.

New to the TRF stage at the Cloister in the Green was Full Armored Combat where warriors clashed in hand-to-hand combat until one warrior was proclaimed as the victor. The three shows each day were standing room only for an appreciative audience. Also new and popular this season was the duo of Opal and Jade Off-Colored Treasures at the Red Lion Tavern, and the return of The Dublin Harpers at the stage in The Green.

Adam “Crack” Winrich of the wildly popular Firewhip show successfully made a Guinness World Record attempt of Most Fire Whip Cracks with two Whips in One Minute: 314. Winrich needed to achieve more than 200 cracks for the record. This record marks 12 records that he currently holds.

Pirate Cove owner Scott Brenis held a daily raffle for a free sword to benefit the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) non-profit organization. Over the nine-weekend season, Brenis raised over $21,000 which surpassed his original goal of $20,000. “It’s really important to remember the person who make doing what we do possible. If we’re not giving back then we’re failing,” said Brenis. “Being able to provide the patron’s the opportunity to say thank you and contribute,” he added.

This season marked the last season of the “hat lady” Berthe Carp who has been selling hats at the festival for the past 45 years. “It has been my pleasure to work with Berthe Carp for the last few seasons. She is a delight whose dedication to her craft and joy in the festival setting have been marvelous assets to TRF. We will miss her and wish her and her family the very best in her retirement,” said Kim Bryant, TRF Vendor Coordinator.

“The entire Texas Renaissance Festival team would like to thank the patrons who joined us for our 45th Anniversary season, to experience the sights, sounds, flavors and unique goods offered by our many merchants, artisans, entertainers, demonstrators and vendors throughout the New Market Village” said Joe Bailey General Manager. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of the magic that our patrons experience when they walk through the gates of the festival and providing an even more immersive experience for the 2020 season,” he added.

2019 TRF Facts

9 - Weekends in the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival season

21 – Total days of operation for the Festival including School Days (2)

467,304 – Total attendance for the 2019 season

41,312 – School Days attendance

69 – Weddings

24 – Special events (Birthday, Proposals, Bachelorette party, Corporate)

85,860 – Turkey legs consumed

The Texas Renaissance Festival will return for its 46th season on October 3 and run through November 29, 2020, open Saturdays, Sundays and Thanksgiving Friday. For more information visit texrenfest.com.

About the Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival was established in 1974 and attracts visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and the adjacent 200-acre Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world-renowned live entertainment, master artists and craftspeople, award-winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games and over 200 interactive characters during its nine themed weekends October through November 2020.