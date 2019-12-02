Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan speaks at a Nov. 21 press conference announcing a lawsuit against seven companies that work to manufacture and distribute insulin for diabetic patients. The lawsuit alleges that the companies worked together “in-step” to raise the price of insulin dramatically since the late 1990s, causing increased costs to the county and its residents. Figures provided by the County claim that insulin prices have increased to more than 1500% of their 2006 prices.