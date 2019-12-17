The Katy ISD Board of Trustees passed two measures related to busing services at its Dec. 16 meeting. The board also appointed principals to head Fielder Elementary at 2100 Greenway Village Drive, Katy and elementary #43 at 6631 Greenwood Orchard Drive, Katy.
A matter of principals
“It is an honor to be a principal in Katy ISD. It is an even bigger privilege to have the opportunity to open a brand-new school. I look forward to connecting with the families in the elementary #43 community,” Euberta Lucas said.
Lucas was appointed by unanimous vote to run elementary #43 while Marc Kampwerth was appointed to head Fielder Elementary school.
Lucas is leaving her job as principal of Creech elementary, a position she has held since 2010 according to a district press release. She has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, including a stint at Round Rock ISD as a fifth-grade teacher and time at Mayde Creek Elementary school in Katy ISD as a technology facilitator and principal.
“I will do my part to work hard and diligently as a team with parents, staff and students to create and nurture a learning atmosphere that exudes warmth, compassion and a growth mindset," Lucas said.
Elementary #43 is the district’s newest campus.
Kampwerth has nearly 20 years in the education field, according to the press release. He began his career teaching math, science and social studies in Cy-Fair and Lamar Consolidated ISDs. He later moved into administration and became assistant principal at Morton Ranch Elementary within Katy ISD.
Kampwerth attended Southern Illinois University and received his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, according to the press release. He later went on to pursue a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.
I will miss Morton Ranch Elementary, as we have built a wonderful learning community,” Kampwerth said. “I am excited to start this new chapter in my career as a Fielder Falcon.”
Rolling with initiatives
Bus initiatives included an agreement with Safety Vision Mobile Video Surveillance Solutions to equip every bus in the Katy ISD fleet with eight cameras, allowing the district to better monitor activities on and around buses. The bus has 330 regular education buses, 241 special education buses and will be purchasing 100 buses. The camera systems and new buses will be paid for using 2017 bond funds, said Katy ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Ted Vierling. The cost to install the cameras totals about $2.4 million, he said.
“The camera system upgrade will provide the latest in technology and safety measures available in school bus transportation,” Vierling said. “The system is capable of supplying video coverage of every seat positioned in the school bus, while also monitoring the activity in nearly every corner of the vehicle and bus stop locations.”
Installation of the safety monitoring equipment throughout the district’s bus fleet is expected to be completed by the March of 2020, Vierling said. He added that some delays may cause that goal to be extended, but Safety Vision and district staff would work to complete the camera upgrades in time.
Katy ISD buses have been monitored by video since the late 1980s, Vierling said. However, the current system uses one camera that only monitors the inside of the bus, he said. The system is reliant on SD memory cards to store video and video is only available by manually transferring footage from the memory card to a hard drive when Katy ISD officials or law enforcement need to review the it.
In contrast, the new system will monitor all seats in the buses they are mounted in, Vierling said. The cameras will also monitor the bus driver, the entrance to the bus and the stop sign arms that extend at bus stops. The new system will also connect to the district’s Wi-Fi network to upload video as needed. Video will be uploaded whenever manually initiated or when a bus driver presses a button to create a digital bookmark in the video feed.
The Board of Trustees also opted to enter into a 3-year agreement with GoldStar Transit to provide additional drivers to Katy ISD. The district is about 30 drivers short, echoing a statewide shortage of bus drivers, he said. The cost is about $74,000 per route, Vierling said. With no less than 40 routes, that brings the total cost of the contract to almost $3 million, which will be paid out of 2017 mobility bond funds.
The shortage of drivers has made it necessary for the District to outsource to a contractor that can increase the number of drivers available, allowing Katy schools to offer the level of transportation services that parents expect, he said.
Currently, the district has had to use their maintenance staff whose purpose is to repair the buses to keep buses rolling, Vierling said. This is especially true when regular drivers call in sick, he added. Having an irregularly staffed bus route is a risk to student safety because the change in staff doesn’t allow the drivers to get to know students and identify who the adults are that are supposed to meet the student at the bus stop at the end of their ride, he said.
Vierling’s presentation emphasized that no Katy ISD staff were going to be replaced by the GoldStar contract. The busing contract is intended to supplement the efforts of Katy ISD’s existing drivers and mechanics, not replace those staff, he said.
“We are not replacing anybody,” Vierling said. “We are not replacing one driver – not one driver.”
The district will have the option to reject any bus drivers hired by GoldStar whose behavior does not meet with the district’s standards, Vierling said. GoldStar drivers will have to meet the same background check, licensing and training standards all directly-employed Katy ISD bus drivers do.
Katy ISD has done what it can to retain and attract drivers, Vierling said. The pay rate for drivers was recently increased from $16.83 per hour to $17.17 per hour. Additionally, perfect attendance bonuses were increased from $200 annually to $400. Katy ISD bus drivers also have access to health coverage and unique benefits such as $2 per day child care and a minimum 5-hour work schedule to ensure the drivers make enough to make driving for the district worthwhile to them.
A 6-month noncompete clause is included in the agreement to keep drivers from switching between the two employers quickly, Katy ISD staff said.
“I firmly believe that upgrading our technology and camera system, along with the contracted agreement of a professional transportation company, will enhance our transportation services to be agile and equipped to meet District goals and growth,” Vierling said.
