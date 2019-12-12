Katy ISD employees may be starting early holiday celebrations as they look at their pay stubs. The district announced via a Dec. 12 press release that all staff have received 1% lump sum payments in either their Dec. 6 or Dec. 13 pay.
“I am beyond impressed and proud of our staff,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “I could not ask for a more talented, skilled and dedicated group of individuals.”
Katy ISD employees who came back in the fall after working the 2018-19 school year received a 4% raise and a one-time lump sum payment of 1% of their salary at the beginning of the school year, according to the release. The increased paychecks this month come as a second one-time lump sum payment of 1% of their base salary was included in their December pay. The pay increase and lump sum payments were approved at the District’s 2019 Board of Trustees meeting, according to the press release.
Food services, transportation and custodial staff received their December lump sum payments in their Dec. 6 paychecks, while the remaining staff receive it this week.
These lump sum payments and the 4% base rate increases are just two items increasing educator pay in Katy ISD this year. Additionally, teachers that meet the criteria may obtain attendance-based performance incentives. Classroom teachers and classroom paraprofessionals that have been employed with the district for the entire school year may receive up to an additional $1,200 in June after the school year ends, according to district documents. The amount of the bonus is based on the teacher’s attendance and $100 is deducted from the attendance-based program.
“So often, many of our staff spend over 40 hours a week ensuring that every single student, regardless of circumstance or challenge, has access to unparalleled learning experiences,” Gregorski said.
