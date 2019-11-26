Katy Christian Ministries received amost 6,700 pounds of food from the Katy ISD administration staff after the district held an event to collect food for the local nonprofit. The event, entitled “CANstruction” by district officials also raised more than $1,800 in cash donations.
“Everyone was eager to compete in this year’s charity competition, but I know they were even more excited to help community members in need during this holiday season,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said in a press release.
More than 10,000 cans and 21 turkeys were collected by staff, according to the release. Staff then used the nonperishable goods to create a variety of displays at the KISD administration building, including a slice of pie, a heart, a fireplace and an outhouse boasting the theme “flush out hunger.”
“It was beautiful. It was just amazing to see all the displays that the staff were able to do. They were very creative to say the least,” said Katy Christian Ministries Executive Director Deysi Crespo.
Crespo said the donation’s timing was excellent. Due to recent damage to the Houston Food Bank which supplies food to the Ministries’ food pantry, the nonprofit had been having to work harder to fulfill holiday needs, she said.
“We’re averaging about 111 families a day that they help, so that’s a lot of food that goes out every single day,” Crespo said. “During the holidays, we’re trying to make it extra special for them, so there’s that need.”
Seventeen central office departments participated in the CANstruction event, while the judges, who included Gregorski, Janet Theis, Executive Director for Partners in Education and other Katy ISD administrators, reviewed each CANstruction entry, according to the press release.
Katy ISD and Katy Christian Ministries have a longstanding partnership, and team up on various events throughout the year, such as the “Red Apple School Supplies Drive” and “Milk for Many.”
“I’m just very thankful,” Crespo said. “Seeing the vision [created by the displays] made it more impactful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.