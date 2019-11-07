A former Katy ISD paraprofessional with Taylor High School, Crystal Sedlar, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 7, and charged with injury to a disabled individual.
The arrest follows an Oct. 22 incident in which Sedlar allegedly got into a confrontation with an autistic student.
Paraprofessionals are teachers’ aids that work in classrooms with students that have special needs, said Katy ISD Director of Communications Renie Deanda.
While (Sedlar) resigned during that inquiry, the investigation led to a Third-Degree Felony- Injury to a Child or disabled individual charge being recommended to, and accepted by, the District Attorney,” Katy ISD’s communications department said in an emailed statement.
Sedlar, a 48-year-old Katy area resident, was arrested Nov. 6 after charges were filed Nov. 4. According to the case filing, the incident occurred when an autistic student became disruptive in the classroom. The student’s special education teacher was dealing with the situation when witnesses say Sedlar physically interjected herself, upsetting the student further.
The situation escalated physically, and another staff member separated Sedlar and the student. The student was about two steps away, being escorted out by another staff member, when Sedlar struck the child with her mobile phone on the back of the head.
The statement said an investigation into the incident between Sedlar and the student began the day that it occurred.
Deanda said Katy ISD takes the safety of students very seriously, and this incident is not indicative of the quality of care provided to special needs students in the district.
Sedlar is currently out on bond while the case is pending in Harris County Courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.