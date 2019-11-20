The Katy ISD Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Multi Agency Gang Task Force, also known as MAGTF, conducted a sting operation at local smoke shop, Still Smoking. The operation resulted in one employee and multiple Katy ISD students being detained after it was found that the employee was selling nicotine products to minors, according to a statement posted online by Katy ISD police.
“A controlled sting operation using a minor juvenile was conducted in attempts to purchase tobacco or THC products. The minor juvenile entered the store and was able to purchase two packs of JUULS tobacco products,” the department said in the statement.
The store employee observed to be selling nicotine products, , was detained along with several juveniles after a juvenile cooperating with law enforcement was able to purchase two packs of JUULS tobacco products.
An agent with the Texas Comptroller’s Office performed an inspection at the site and issued multiple citations for selling tobacco products to minors, the statement said. Further inquiries will be conducted by the State Comptroller’s Office which is responsible for enforcing tobacco permitting regulations in the state.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
