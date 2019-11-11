Beck Junior High School’s Con Brio Show Choir earned first place in the Texas Renaissance Festival’s annual Early Music Festival competition. The singing challenge is part of the festival’s annual School Days event which was held Nov. 6 in Todd Mission, Texas.
“I'm very proud,” Beck’s Choir Director Mark Palombo said. “The timeline of learning two songs was very quick and [the students] were up to the challenge. They had to do a lot of work outside of rehearsals, which are outside normal class, and they did the work.”
Palombo said more than a dozen choirs participated in the junior high mixed category which includes junior high choral students of both genders. Con Brio won the junior high mixed competition with their performances of the sixteenth-century a cappella pieces “Non Nobis Domine” by an unknown songwriter and “Sing We and Chant It” by Thomas Morley. Junior high students don’t ordinarily get to perform a cappella songs like these two titles, Palombo said.
According to the Texas Renaissance Festival, more than 41,000 students and accompanying adults attended the School Days event this year. Festival representatives said 162 choirs representing elementary, junior high and high schools participated in the competition.
“I thought it was going to be smaller,” said eighth-grade Con Brio member Massimo Brocchini. “I saw so many choirs before us and I thought they were doing amazing. I just thought it was a great competition to be in.”
Palombo and Associate Choir Director Kody Pisney said they were proud of students’ efforts to master the two pieces prior to the competition. The choir normally rehearses just twice a week, and the a cappella songs were complicated. The group had a short turnaround time to learn the material, just a few weeks.
“Usually we call for two rehearsals a week,” Pisney said. “As we got closer to the actual day of the performance, we started calling for a couple more rehearsals at the end of the day during our advisory period and additional rehearsals in the mornings throughout the week.”
The competition was scored on overall quality, presentation, posture and accuracy of the notes sung, Palombo said. Students were grateful that their hard work, which included a tour of the school, singing for different teachers in order to get extra practice. Students were grateful that their extra effort paid off.
“I was really happy and grateful that we won. I think there were so many choirs that were good and deserved it but it all just came together and we did better,” said seventh-grade Con Brio member John Kaluza.
Students had to fit a wide variety of activities into their schedules in addition to added rehearsals. Sports schedules including cross country and football had to be maneuvered around, students said. Palombo, Pisney and the students all expressed their appreciation for the Athletics Department’s support for Con Brio’s expanded rehearsal schedule.
Beck Junior High School Principal Carra Daniels said the faculty and staff were happy to be able to support the arts at the school. Coaches volunteered to drive the bus to the event, teachers chaperoned and parents volunteered to join the students on their trip to Todd Mission, she said. Daniels said the entirety of Katy ISD is extremely supportive of fine arts in classrooms, including when Palombo asked to form Con Brio about 5 years ago.
“[Mr. Palombo] came to me with the idea of Con Brio and I didn’t know they had honor choirs at the junior high level,” Daniels said. “There are honor choirs at the high school level, and I said, ‘Yes. Let’s try it. Let’s do it. Let’s go for it.’”
That support has helped children at Beck explore their passion for music, Palombo and Pisney said. Con Brio is a musical term that means “with passion and vigor” and the students, some of whom plan to continue with some form of honors choir when they go to Cinco Ranch High School over the next couple of years, were rewarded for their passion and vigor for music with a first-place award and a continuing love for music.
“In a way, singing kind of provides a relief for me in the same way someone can be relieved by a book. You can go anywhere,” said Ella Hill, an eighth-grade Con Brio singer. “There’s just so many things you can do. There’s so many different tones of music. You can’t say you don’t like music. It’s like saying you don’t like to eat.”
