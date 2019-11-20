The Katy ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to spend $5.6 million to repair athletic fields at Rhodes Stadium and two district high schools during their Nov. 18 meeting. Replacement of control systems at four elementary schools with a cost of more than $1.9 million was also approved at the meeting.
About $2.5 million will be spent to replace turf at the stadium as well as Mayde Creek and Seven Lakes high schools and at Rhodes Stadium. These are the final fields that were set to be repaired using 2017 bond funding, said Christopher Smith, the District’s chief financial officer. The projects are coming in about $800,000 overall due to careful planning by the District, officials said.
The board also approved the expenditure of $3.1 million to make repairs to court infrastructure at Cinco Ranch, Morton Ranch and Seven Lakes high schools surrounding their baseball and softball fields. The contract was awarded to Brown and Root Industrial Services, LLC. The funds for the project are from remaining bond savings from the district’s 2017 bond authorization.
“The baseball outfield walls and safety netting at Cinco Ranch, Morton Ranch and Seven Lakes high schools have all reached their useful lifespan and require replacement,” said Mark Tiedt, director of the District’s Maintenance and Operations Department.
Tiedt said his department would work with the Athletics Department and PBK Sports, which is helping with engineering on the project, to ensure that school athletics schedules aren’t disrupted.
“Estimated substantial completion for the outside fencing portion will be prior to the first scheduled home game at each campus,” Tiedt said. “The remainder of the work will begin following the 2019-2020 baseball-softball season and will be completed prior to Aug. 1, 2020.”
The district is also replacing the building management control systems at Davidson, Randolph, Shafer and Wilson elementary schools. System replacement will cost more than $1.9 million, Stiedt said. Contracts for work at Davidson and Randolph were awarded to Unify Energy Solutions for $995,000 for each campus. The contract for work at Shafer and Wilson were awarded to Hunt and Train with each campus costing about $666,000.
“District staff worked with Salas O’Brien Engineering to develop the project scope. It was decided to be in the best interest of the District for the award of the project to be split between the two highest scoring contractors,” Tiedt said.
Funding of these projects will result in an amendment to the District’s budget, Smith said. The budget amendment is expected to be presented at the District’s Dec. 16 board meeting.
