A 1,039-acre master-planned community which will include about 3,000 homes will be built in the northeastern corner of Clay and Schlipf roads is on its way, according to a press release from Land Tejas.
“Just a few miles north of Interstate 10 and west of the Grand Parkway, this tract offers an excellent location close to major employment centers and it’s also within the Katy Independent School District,” said James Henrie, Chief Operating Officer, for Land Tejas.
Land Tejas has developed more than 17,000 acres in the Houston area, according to the press release. The property was acquired in the last quarter of 2019 with financing provided by CBA Land Capital.
The first homes in the community are expected to be completed in 2021.
“We envision this as a premier community mirroring the successful home offerings, amenities and forward-thinking features that are trademarks of a Land Tejas community,” Henrie said.
