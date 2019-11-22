The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to help with traffic control as Katy’s newest fast food restaurant, In-N-Out Burger. Ray Reed, the burger chain’s regional manager said the chain is pleased with the turnout and asked HCSO for help in advance in order to be prepared for the store’s opening.
“We don’t have a projection [of how many customers will come on opening day],” Reed said. “We’re just happy to serve any customer that comes in and hopefully we can make their day and give them a great In-N-Out Burger.”
The restaurant will has about 40 staff with roughly half of those being local hires and the other half being transfers from other In-N-Out locations.
