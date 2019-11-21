Katy City Council approved multiple measures to bolster the Katy Police Department at its Nov. 21 special meeting. The city accepted the donation of Kiko, a German Shepherd from K9s4Cops and authorized the purchase of vehicles and equipment at a cost of just less than $316,000.
“We’ve got a little more staff and some of the equipment was getting kind of old, so it was just upgrading and getting a few more vehicles for our fleet,” said Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz.
Kiko, the new vehicles and equipment are part of the department’s strategy to keep crime low as the city continues to grow, Diaz said. The new vehicles, Chevy Tahoes, will be purchased from Freedom Chevrolet and will cost the city $235,000, according to city documents. Equipment to set up electronics in the vehicles and equip officers with individually assigned cameras will come in at about $63,000.
Kiko, who is trained as a bomb-sniffing and arson investigation dog, is important as a tool that will help keep large events that are beginning to come to the city safe, Diaz said. Large events such as the Southland Conference basketball tournament which is set to be held at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in March 2020 and other larger venues such as Rhodes Stadium and the new Katy Boardwalk development need added security that a bomb-sniffing and arson investigation dog can provide, Diaz said. Kiko’s services will also be made available to Katy PD’s law enforcement officers in Waller, Fort Bend and Harris counties if needed, Diaz said.
K9s4Cops is a nonprofit organization that works to support police officers by providing canine assets to police departments, according to the organization’s website. Trained police dogs like Kiko may cost between $20,000 and $45,000 according to the organization.
Kiko will also provide opportunities for Katy PD to interact with the public, Diaz said.
“Kiko will be going around to the schools, visiting with the kids and stuff like that because he’s not a bite dog,” Diaz said. “He’s a friendly dog, and he’s ready to go to work.”
Katy City Council also unanimously approved an agenda item allowing the city’s administration to move forward with purchasing land near the intersection of Avenue D and Second Street. In his motion to call for a vote on the issue, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris indicated the city intended to utilize the land for park space. Harris said park space is the third priority in the city’s strategic plan after drainage and security.
“This was kind of the first step on that,” Harris said. “Letting (city administration) move forward on that and giving us some additional space.”
