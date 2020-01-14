Rylen Quinn Cowan, a toddler who passed away in 2017 from Bacterial Meningitis and the person the Smilin’ Rylen Run – an annual event coming up April 25 - was named for, was honored with a florograph display on Donate Life’s Rose Parade float.
Donate Life is the only official organ, eye and tissue donor registry in the state of Texas and has sister agencies nationwide. Rylen’s parents, Travis Cowan and Kristen Cowan chose to have their son’s organs donated and five lives were saved as a result, according to the Smilin’ Rylen Foundation’s website.
