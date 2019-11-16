Katy Mayor Bill Hastings was honored with Katy Masonic Lodge 1489’s Community Builder Award at a small ceremony at the lodge’s facility at 3158 Katy Hockley Road in Katy. The lodge also recognized several masons for their contributions to the lodge.
“I can’t think of a more deserving person [than Bill Hastings],” said Jim Muller, the lodge’s worshipful master. “We at the lodge – every year we have a committee and we put together the names of those deserving people that we know of and that we think fit the role of community builder.”
The worshipful master position is like the president of other community organizations and is responsible for leading the local lodge. The community builder award is given to non-masons that show a commitment to living in faith and service to the community.
“The Katy Lodge could not have picked a better person to have received their Community Builder [Award] this year,” said district deputy grand master Aaron Twardowski of the Grand Lodge of Texas, the organization’s Texas headquarters located in Waco, Texas.
Muller noted Hasting’s commitment to faith and community service over his more than 40-year career. Since 1975, Hastings has served in the Katy Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic, fire marshal and arson investigator, Muller said. He also served as a patrolman, K9 officer, detective and chief of police with the Katy Police Department and has participated in a variety of nonprofit roles such as being a member of the Katy Christian Ministries Advisory Board. Hastings is also a veterans of the US Coast Guard.
In a brief acceptance speech, Hastings thanked those who have supported him in his endeavors in community service.
“This award is quite an honor,” Hastings said. “I’ve had a few awards but I don’t know that any of them have meant as much as this one does.”
Several other masons received awards for tenure in the masonic organization. Jerry Weaver received an award for 50 years of service to the community. Lester Fontenot, Timothy Graves, Walter Shockey and Gail Stolzenburg were all recognized for 40 years of contributing to the lodge’s success. Alford Cook, William Lackey, Billy Parker, Kendall Reese, Kenneth Reese, William Rollwitz, Catarino Silva, William Skidmore, Bruce Vancura and Paul Woodward were recognized for 25 years of contribution to the lodge.
