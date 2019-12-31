As the Katy Times looks to the future, staff realize the paper doesn’t need the space that our longtime home at 5319 East Fifth Street provides to us. As a result, the Katy Times office is moving to a space that better serves the paper’s needs.
Construction is currently underway at our new office at Katy Centre, just across the street from Katy City Hall at 811 Avenue D, Ste. 160 in downtown Katy and is expected to be up and running by the end of January.
In the meantime, we’ll be working out of our old office in Katy to keep the presses rolling while we wait for construction of the new Katy Centre space to be completed.
Those who wish to provide a news tip, place an ad or subscribe to the paper can either visit us at our Fifth Street office or contact us by phone or email. Our phone number and email addresses aren’t changing, so the community may still call us at 281-391-3141 or via email at news@katytimes.com.
