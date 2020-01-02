The Katy area continues to grow and with that come more families firefighters and emergency medical service professionals are trying to keep safe. With that in mind, first responders are increasing their education and outreach efforts through community risk reduction programs.
“This has really grown. Probably about four years ago it was just beginning and developing,” said Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Chief of Community Risk Reduction Jason Tharp.
Fire and EMS leaders that operate within Katy ISD’s boundaries said they are all working on developing their community outreach programs. These programs include a variety of training courses that help residents prevent emergencies or respond better to situations as they occur. HCESD 48, Katy Fire Department, Willowfork Fire Department and the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department all have some level of training to help prevent and manage emergencies for residents.
“The overall goal obviously is that we’re preventing things from happening to keep us from responding to things that can be prevented,” said Lieutenant Joe Driver, public information officer for the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department.
Past efforts
Katy’s fire departments are building their education programs as the populations they serve grow and they are all at different stages in developing outreach initiatives.
The Katy Fire Department has been concentrating for the last few years on converting from a volunteer group of firefighters to a full-time, professional firefighting team, said Katy Fire Chief Rusty Wilson. As the department grows, Wilson said, it will continue to develop its outreach programs, but that will take time.
Katy FD’s outreach programs have mostly focused on being involved in schools to help children understand fire safety, KFD Fire Inspector-Investigator Enrique Escobedo said. Appearances at community events with child-oriented materials also occurs throughout the year.
Willowfork Fire Department Chief Billy Wilson said his team has not been able to do as much outreach as they’d like due to staffing and funding. The department visits community organizations upon request, but as a mostly-volunteer department, Willowfork hasn’t been able to build a large outreach program.
Westlake has been offering a variety of classes for quite some time, Driver said. The department offers stop the bleed classes, an emergency medical technician course and various other classes for adults and children throughout the year.
HCESD 48 Community Paramedic Joe Casciotti oversees the department’s training programs such as CPR training, infection control, blood drives, stop the bleed and matter of balance classes – issues that directly affect the health of residents in HCESD 48. He also manages the Community Paramedicine Program which is designed to help reduce return visits to hospitals, he said.
Tharp handles community events such as home safety surveys, car seat inspections, open houses and Katy Safety Fest – activities that involve training residents for prevention or inspecting homes. HCESD 48 began hosting Katy Safety Fest as its largest community event in 2016 and it has grown every year since then, department officials said. All the Katy area’s fire departments participate in the annual festival.
Tharp said the growth of the community education and prevention function of the department have taken a long time and a lot of communication. The departments all speak to one another and share best practices so they can each keep improving their programs, he said.
Current programs
HCESD 48 has grown enough that it has been able to formalize its outreach efforts, Tharp said. The department was able to establish a $61,000 budget for community risk reduction for the 2020 fiscal year, he said. The budget for 2019 had not been formalized but earlier reports indicated the expenditures at less than $40,000.
Tharp said many of the trainings offered by HCESD 48 are free of charge, though some have costs the department minimizes to encourage participation. Safe sitter and fire extinguisher classes are generally free, though materials for other classes or fire extinguisher recharging may have an associated fee. Home safety surveys – a home inspection that looks at fire risks and other safety concerns – are free to the public.
Legislative requirements imposed on schools to ensure staff know how to deal with bleeding cases in the event of emergencies has increased demand for trainings offered by fire departments, Tharp said. Some schools are training more people than required, when having a few properly trained faculty and staff would suffice, he added. Casciotti has been helping set up training with Katy ISD.
“[The] important thing is making sure they know how to use the equipment,” Tharp said. “That’s been the challenge in our whole area.”
HCESD 48 also conducts smoke alarm blitzes – a community event where firefighters go into a neighborhood and do brief safety inspections that include examining and replacing smoke alarms, Tharp said. In 2019, the department replaced nearly 1,000 unserviceable smoke alarms, he said. Smoke alarms for blitzes are often provided to fire departments by The American Red Cross at no charge.
CPR, stop the bleed and basic first aid courses are the core of the education courses offered by Westlake VFD, Driver said. Westlake also offers an EMT course – the only one in Katy outside of the Miller Career & Technology Center operated by Katy ISD – which is necessary to become or maintain the necessary certifications for a career as an EMT.
“It’s one of those things that it’s a perishable skill,” Driver said, “If they need a reminder they can always come back.”
Billy Wilson said Willowfork’s only class it offers currently is a fire extinguisher course, though the department does go into schools and other places for fire safety seminars, upon request.
“We use actual full scale and full-sized fire extinguishers, but they’re done with lasers instead of discharging extinguishers,” Billy Wilson said.
The Katy Fire Department’s community programs are mostly oriented toward children, Escobedo said. The department makes as many appearances with Fire Truck Freddy – a radio controlled fire truck designed to interest small children – as it can and works with the schools within its service area to ensure children are given training in fire safety. However, he said the department is trying to do more outreach as staffing allows.
“There’s also the proactive element,” Rusty Wilson said. “We need to be doing education, inspections and investigations. We’re starting to get those covered.”
Future growth
All of Katy’s fire departments understand their community outreach programs have room to grow both in formal classes and out in the community.
“On my side – the home safety surveys – we’d like to double our numbers,” Tharp said. “We’re sitting at about 64 for the year, but we’d like to double that.”
HCESD 48 is also adding a citizens’ fire academy and vacation fire school and partnering with local businesses, nonprofits and churches, Tharp said. The department has recently added a safe sitter course, which teaches children basic first aid and safety skills to use when babysitting.
Rusty Wilson said Katy FD’s focus is adding staff and training them, but the department is planning on increasing its outreach programs as much as staffing and responding to fires and other incidents allow.
Escobedo said he is working on adding smoke alarm blitzes to Katy FD’s outreach itinerary because it is important to raise resident awareness.
“I’ve been to inspections where at an apartment – residents will take down alarms because of smoke from cooking,” Escobedo said. “[They just] take out batteries.”
Billy Wilson said Willowfork isn’t at the point where it can start expanding its outreach programs quickly, but he realizes the need for outreach in his district. The recent purchase of fire extinguisher training equipment and an inflatable fire safety house set the department up to do as much as possible with the resources at its disposal.
“Right now it’s just the fire extinguisher training and home fire surveys,” Billy Wilson said, but added, “The public is where we need to be.”
Driver said he has plans for Westlake’s outreach in 2020. The department has budgeted to begin doing smoke alarm blitzes and will be offering a Flight Nurse Medic course in 2020 which provides the highest level of certification available in emergency medicine.
Driver said some safety courses and services will be available to request or register for online soon – a feature that HCESD 48 began offering in the fall of 2019 through Eventbrite.
The departments encourage the public to reach out to them with any fire safety issues they’d like advice on or if they want a home fire safety survey.
“[We are] going to continue to push out our community programs and events to have a greater presence within the Katy area,” Tharp said.
Want some training?
All Katy area fire departments all offer some level of outreach for groups interested in fire prevention. Options including station tours, courses for children and adults and home safety audits may be available through your fire department. To find out more, follow the departments on Facebook, visit their websites or call them using the information below:
Harris County ESD 48
Phone: 281-599-8888
Email: info@hcesd48.org
Web: www.hcesd48.org
Facebook: Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department
Katy Fire Department
Phone: 281-391-3500
Email: fireinfo@cityofkaty.com
Facebook: Katy Fire Department
Westlake Volunteer Fire Department
Phone: 281-492-0560
Email: visit www.westlakevfd.com/contact/
Web: www.westlakevfd.com
Facebook: Westlake Volunteer Fire Department
Willowfork Fire Department
Phone: 281-395-0011
Email: wfdinfo@willowforkfire.com
Facebook:Willowfork Fire Department
Note: The numbers posted above are for non-emergency purposes. During an emergency, residents should always call 911.
